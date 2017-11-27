Lower Than Atlantis announce 2018 UK tour

Lower Than Atlantis have announced a 22-date UK tour for next year.

Mike Duce, Ben Sansom, Eddy Thrower and Declan Hart will kick off with a performance at Lincoln’s Engine Shed on April 2 and wrap up with a set at Sheffield’s Plug on May 14. They’ll also play a hometown show at Watford’s Colosseum on April 13.

Lead singer Duce says: “It’s been nearly four years since we did a regional run in the UK and we can’t wait to get to some towns that we haven’t even been to before.

“We’ve got an amazing package being announced later on too plus a homecoming show in Watford, which will be massive.

“Grab your mates and get tickets quick as these rooms aren’t the biggest!”

Tickets will be available from 9am on November 30 (Thursday) via SeeTickets.

Lower Than Atlantis released their fifth studio album Safe In Sound earlier this year via Easy Life Records/Red Essential.

Apr 02: Lincoln Engine Shed Lincoln

Apr 03: Cambridge Junction

Apr 04: Leamington Spa Assembly

Apr 06: Swansea Sin City

Apr 07: Pontypridd Muni Arts Centre

Apr 08: Gloucester Guildhall

Apr 09: Bath Komedia

Apr 11: Exeter Lemongrove

Apr 12: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 13: Watford Colosseum

Apr 14: Southend Chinnerys

Apr 15: Brighton Concorde 2

May 03: Oxford O2 Academy

May 04: Reading Sub89

May 05: Wrexham Central Station

May 07: Liverpool Hangar34

May 08: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

May 09: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms

May 11: Middlesbrough Empire

May 12: Hull Welly

May 13: York Fibbers

May 14: Sheffield Plug

