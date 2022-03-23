Louise Patricia Crane releases new pay-what-you-want track Springtime

Former The Eden House singer Louise Patricia Crane also gives update on new solo album

Former The Eden House singer Louise Patricia Crane has released a brand new, pay-what-you-want track Springtime, which you can listen to below.

"As my little treat for you all to herald the awakening of Spring... I have written a song for you," exclaims Crane. "You can find it here on my Bandcamp where you can pay what you wish — or download for free. I hope you like it!"

At the same time, Crane has given a brief update on her upcoming second solo album, the follow-up to 2019's Deep Blue. Once again she has been working with King Crimson guitarist and singer Jakko Jakszyk.

"My thanks to Jakko Jakszyk who kindly lent an ear to my composition and mix this evening," Crane adds. "Jakko and I are in the process of co-writing and co-producing my second album at the moment! More on that later!! In the meantime, hope you enjoy Springtime."

Get Springtime.

