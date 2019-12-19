Jakko Jakszyk appears on new single from Louise Patricia Crane

King Crimson guitarist Jakko Jakszyk sings on the debut single from The Eden House singer Louise Patricia Crane. You can see the video for Deity below.

As well as Jakszyk, Deity features producer and multi-instrumentalist Stephen Carey on guitar and bass and drummer Simon Rippin. The video has been influenced by Jaromil Jireš‘ 1970 surrealist horror film Valerie And Her Week of Wonders.

Deity is taken from Crane's forthcoming debut album Deep Blue, which features guest appearances from Danny Thompson (Pentangle) and Scott Reeder (Kyuss).

Deep Blue can be pre-ordered here.