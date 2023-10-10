With 20% off my go-to earplugs for gigs, Amazon just made it way cheaper to protect your hearing

If you’ve been trawling Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event today and can’t find anything you fancy amongst the air fryers, pet food and Echo Buds deals then here’s an affordable accessory that should appeal to anyone who counts live music amongst their hobbies. In my experience, a pair of quality earplugs is a necessity for gig-goers and for a limited time one of my favourite pairs – the Loop Experience plugs – are 20% off at Amazon, dropping the price to just $27.95 in the US and £23.95 in the UK .

Loop’s striking Experience earplugs feature a unique design with a handy loop that makes them easy to insert and remove and they are designed to tame the most damaging frequencies – you know, the ones you’ll still hear days after the band has left the stage – without completely removing the soul from your live music experience.

Whichever way you slice it, investing in your long-term hearing health is well worth it and should help extend your gig-going years significantly. So, why not do it when you can make a saving? If you live in the US you’ll pay $27.95 (down from $34.95) for a pair of Loop Experience plugs, while in the UK you’ll pay just £23.95 (down from £29.95). Shop Amazon US

It’s only been in the last couple of years that I’ve started consistently using hearing protection at gigs, and I wish I’d done it sooner. I’ve been attending live concerts – particularly at the heavier end of the music spectrum – since 1996, and am certain my hearing has taken a hit from some of the punchier bands. I find it difficult hearing people in noisy environments and, pre-earplugs, my ears would ring for a lot longer after a gig than they did in my twenties. This doesn’t have to be everyone’s fate.

A couple of years back I decided it was time to invest in some hearing protection and head any further damage off at the pass. It just so happened to coincide with testing a few pairs of earplugs for Louder’s best earplugs for concerts guide .

One of the sets I reviewed was the Loop Experience plugs – a pair I always have ready to rock in my pocket at gigs now. They feature a unique design with a handy loop that makes them easier to insert and remove. In my review I concluded that the Loop plugs “work impeccably well to tame even the most extreme forms of music, without costing the earth.” And right now they’re even cheaper for a limited time.

In addition to multiple size options from extra small to large, they’re available in 7 colours to match your style - gold, black, amber, cerise, violet, rose gold and silver - and all options are available at the discounted rate. Additionally, Loop has other models for different applications, such as Loop Quiets, which are aimed at travel and those who are sensitive to noise. These are also discounted on Amazon currently.