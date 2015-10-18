Lonely The Brave enter studio for album no.2

Lonely The Brave have entered the studio to begin recording their second album.

The group revealed the news regarding the follow-up to their 2014 debut The Day’s War via their social media sites.

The band say: “Delighted to announce that we have now started working on our second album in Sheffield with producer Ross Orton. Ross has worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Drenge, M.I.A and God Damn to name a few, and things are already sounding massive.”

The band hope to release the record in late spring or early summer next year, and updated fans on the behind-the-scenes process of selecting tracks for the record.

They said: “Listened to all our new demos again today. The list is getting narrowed down. Super excited.”

In June, Lonely The Brave issued The Day’s War Victory Edition, a repackaged and expanded version of their debut outing. The project prompted the release of the single Control ahead of a summer of festival appearances – including Reading and Leeds.

Lonely The Brave will launch an 18-date UK and European tour in Dublin on November 6 with support from Black Peaks.

