Lonely The Brave are back with new single Bound

Lonely The Brave have announced their return by releasing a video for their new single Bound.

It’s the band’s first studio material with vocalist Jack Bennett who replaced David Jakes in 2018. Jakes left Lonely The Brave amicably two years ago, saying the grind of life on the road was beginning to have a negative effect on his mental health.

The single comes after the Cambridge outfit signed a deal with Easy Life Records for their upcoming album, which is pencilled in for a release later this year.

Lonely The Brave say: “It feels amazing, almost a relief, for us to finally be in a position to share this news. A new record deal, a first single back and an album round the corner. We're thankful to be able to release this and hopefully it can be some respite in these dark times.

“It may have appeared we’ve been quiet publicly but it has been quite the opposite behind closed doors. We never stopped, slowly but surely working towards a place where we're ready for people to hear what we’ve been working on.

"As soon as we'd demoed Bound we knew it was a contender as our first song in this new era. We like to think that it has elements of what people liked about Lonely The Brave in the first place, but also starts to lean in a new direction.

“What's exciting for us, and hopefully for others is that it's just a taster of what's to come.”

Check out the video below and keep your eyes peeled for details on their new album.