Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes quits

Lonely The Brave vocalist David Jakes has left the band, it’s been announced.

Jakes has released a statement saying that the grind of life on the road was beginning to have a negative effect on his mental health and, as a result, he’s made the decision to walk away.

He says: “I’m writing this with the news that I’ve decided to call it a day with Lonely The Brave.

“I’m afraid the problems I’ve been having, with touring and playing live, have made things really difficult concerning my mental health side of things. Sorry I couldn’t push on through it.

“To the LTB boys, thank you fellas for the amazing time I had with you! All the very best with the band going forward. It was a helluva ride. Thanks Wez, James and Mease.

“Most of all thank you to everyone I saw at the gigs and spent their money on the music I was part of. It meant so much!”

Lonely The Brave have begun writing material for what will be their third studio album and have thanked Jakes for his contribution to the band.

They say in a statement: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce Dave’s departure from Lonely The Brave. As a brother in music, vocalist and co-founder of the band, he has been integral to everything we’ve done.

“These times have been life defining for all of us and it’s been a privilege to have shared them with one of the best singers of our generation.

“We will miss Dave greatly as a musical collaborator but remain great friends – health and wellbeing have to be a priority so we fully understand and respect his decision.

“We’ll all be eternally grateful for the support we have received over the last few years, we will cherish the memories of sharing a stage with Dave, and sharing the experience with everyone who has come to see us.”

The statement continues: “This is not the end of Lonely The Brave. The four of us will continue with a new vocalist and we plan to begin the search as soon as possible.

“We shall return to the live arena when the time is right and will be continuing to work on new material in the meantime.”

Lonely The Brave released their second album Things Will Matter in 2016 while a redux version arrived last year.

Lonely The Brave: Our music's a journey, we have no idea where it's going