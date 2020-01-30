Lonely Robot reschedule live dates

Lonely Robot have rescheduled their live dates originally planned for February. In a statement mainman John Mitchell blamed "unforeseen circumstances" and stated that the dates have now been rescheduled or December, as well as announcing that more dates will also be added.

The full Lonely Robot statement reads: "We are sorry to confirm that the Lonely Robot live dates planned for February 2020 have had to be rescheduled / cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. We apologise unreservedly for the short notice and for any inconvenience this may cause. The rescheduled dates are as follows, with further dates and locations to be confirmed soon. Many apologies again."

Dec 13: Islington Assembly Hall, London, UK

Dec 16: Riff, Bochum, GER

Dec 17: Das Rind, Rüsselsheim, GER

Dec 18 : Muziekgieterij, Maastricht, NL

Dec 20: De Boerderij, Zoetermeer, NL