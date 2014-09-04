London black metallers Voices reveal cryptic second album trailer

As the great man, Samuel Johnson once said, “When a man is fried by London [we’re paraphrasing], he is fried by life,” and if you’ve ever felt the pangs and of paranoia, disorientation and claustrophobia while making your way through great and frankly fucked up city of London, you need Voices in your life.

Released on November 17 via Candlelight Records, Voice’s forthcoming album, London, is every bit as sprawling yet steeped in grandeur as the city it’s named after, and the band – featuring former Akercocke members Peter Benjamin, Sam Loynes and blastbeater extraordinaire David Gray – have followed up their first teaser (watch here!) with another short and cyptic cinematic glimpse that leaves far more questions than it answers. Primarily: What the fuck?!

“We are ready to release our long-time-coming, epically devastating second offering - a concept album,” says lead singer Peter. “It promises to throw the listener into an enchanting and deeply affecting ride through the darkest of nightmares, extensively researched through real experiences and twisted obsessions from our dark city - London aims to encapsulate the listener with our sonic vision of an intense yet euphoric beauty juxtaposed by the terrible, the poisoned and ugliness of London life. Bitter, cold, jealous and alone.”

Enter below into the warped world of Voices and we’ll have more rites of wrongness leading up to what is going to be on the most standout releases of the year!

