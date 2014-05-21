UK black metallers Voices release eerie trailer for new album

Fans of thrillingly unhinged, urban black metal, its time to lock up your neuroses, all but starve them, feeding them only occasional drips of added paranoia and then let them loose on a derelict estate at four in the morning.

Yes, it can only mean that Voices – the band featuring former Akercocke members Peter Benjamin, Sam Loynes and blastbeater extraordinaire David Gray – are back, with the follow-up to 2013’s From The Human Forest Create A Fugue Of Imaginary Rain lurking in the wings like a whisper in the shadows and the glint of a flick knife.

Wrongness of this rectitude needs acclimatising to and we’re working up towards the album’s release with the first of a series of announcements, in the form of a sickly and cinematic video teaser.

“It is once again our pleasure to team up with Metal Hammer,” say the band themselves, “this time with a collection of three short videos in celebration of Voices approaching the latter stages of completing our second album. We are testing the waters with this first video, teasing the world with a slight insight of what is to be expected from this upcoming sonic dirge into our London. Altogether more conceptual yet still confused and detached, we hope to not only aurally but also visually convey the Voices sound in a holistic manner. The second instalment Metal Hammer shall be revealing the title of the album and we hope to release this in the coming weeks. From the depths of London SE15, Voices salutes our loyal patrons and implore you to stay tuned.”

Gaze upon it below, if you dare!

Voices teaser

Check out Voices’ Facebook page here!