Lock & Key premiere Unclear State Of Mind video

Midland hardcore menaces Lock & Key are premiering their new video Unclear State Of Mind exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to Metal Hammer about the new video, vocalist Rich Lardner says “Unclear State is a mash-up of modern day metal/hardcore and thrash which we’re all big fans of.

“It’s just a small insight into the direction our sound has taken us with [new album] Peaceless. The track itself focuses on an ongoing theme of personal issues causing a whirlwind of stress and lack of peace. This is pretty much a consistent theme throughout the album from start to finish!.”

Lock & Key’s upcoming album Peaceless is out April 8, via Crooked Noise.

