Loathe to play I Let It In And It Took Everything in full on December UK tour

Loathe have announced a run of UK headline tour dates for 2021 which will see the group play their critically-lauded 2020 album I Let It In And It Took Everything in full.

Joining the Liverpool-based band on the road will be Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush and rising newcomers Modern Error.

The tour will kick off on December 9 in Glasgow's Classic Grand and will come to an end in London on December 18. In between, Loathe will be playing in Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol and Brighton.

Ahead of the run, Loathe is to perform at UK's Slam Dunk Festival, which is taking place on September 4 and 5, and they’ll be heading off on tour with While She Sleeps on September 1.

Tickets for all shows will become available for general sale on September 3 at 10am.

Dec 9: Glasgow Classic Grand

Dec 10: Liverpool Arts Club

Dec 11: Birmingham Asylum

Dec 12: Sheffield Foundry

Dec 14: Bristol The Fleece

Dec 15: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Dec 17: Brighton Patterns

Dec 18: London Lafayette

Sept 01: Glasgow Stereo*

Sept 02: Glasgow Stereo*

Sept 04: Leeds Slam Dunk North

Sept 05: Hatfield Slam Dunk South

Sept 09: Birmingham The Asylum*

Sept 10: Leicester O2 Academy 2*

Sept 11: Bridgend Hobos Music Venue*

Sept 12: Bridgend Hobos Music Venue*

Sept 15: London The Underworld*

Sept 16: London The Underworld*

Sept 17: London The Underworld*

Sept 19: Brighton Chalk*

Sept 20: Leeds The Key Club*

Sept 22: Leeds The Key Club*

Sept 23: Leeds The Key Club*

*with While She Sleeps