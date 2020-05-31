Live streams and events from Leprous, Richard Thompson, Haken and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Lucid

The UK folk rockers will perform 'Live From The Lockdown Lawn' today on their Facebook page at 3pm (BST)

Haken

The UK prog metallers have their fifth annual Haken quiz, hosted by singer Ross Jennings, over at Twitch this evening at 5.30pm

Leprous

The Norwegian prog rockers will live stream a concert this evening. This is a ticketed Facebook event from 7pm (BST). Tickets available here

Richard Thompson

The acclaimed folk rocker will be performing a live session. this evening at 9pm (BST) on his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on