Live streams and events from Fish, Major Parkinson, Queen, Jordan Rudess and more

With the cancellation of almost all live entertainment owing to the the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak many bands and artists are turning to the Internet to as an outlet for their creativity and to entertain their fanbase.

We're bringing you daily updates here too on the Prog website, pointing you in the direction of anything that's prog-friendly, on a daily basis (working with Chris Parkins' Virtual Prog Gigs Facebook page to highlight what's going on.

Fish

The former Marillion frontman will be hosting another live Q+A stream on his own Facebook page at 6pm (BST)

Queen

The regal rockers will stream the 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at the band's YouTube page at 7pm today (BST)

Major Parkinson

The Norwegian art rockers will be streaming their own Live At The Library concert this evening on their Facebook page at 8pm (BST)

Jordan Rudess

Dream Theater’s keyboard virtuoso returns with a solo concert at 9pm (BST) via his Facebook page

If you know of any upcoming prog-friendly streams, please e-mail us at: prog@futurenet.com and we'll add you to our listings.

Stay safe, stay in and prog on