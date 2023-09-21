Live New York recording of 3, featuring Keith Emerson, Carl Palmer and Robert Berry to be released on vinyl

3, the short-lived Emerson Lake & Palmer offshoot from the 1980s, who released their sole studio album To The Power Of Three in 1988, are to have a live album, Rockin' The Ritz: Live 1988, released on vinyl for the very first time through Liberation Hall on November 17 through Rockbeat Records (distributed by Winerworld in the UK).

The band saw Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer team up with US musician Robert Berry, after Emerson had previously worked with Greg Lake and Cozy Powell on the Emerson Lake And Powell album that was released in 1986.

Both acts only toured the US before splitting up, so UK audiences never got the chance to see them, although subsequent live recordings have appeared. In 3's case pair of live albums were released on CD, Live Boston ‘88 (2015) and Rockin’ The Ritz: NYC 1988 (2017) — both on RockBeat Records.

“I am happy these rare 3 recordings have finally seen the light of day,” Carl Palmer said in 2017 when the CD was released. “This group was a transition for Keith and myself that eventually got us back to Emerson, Lake & Palmer. We had formed 3 with Robert Berry, at the suggestion of Geffen Records, and I think we made some pretty innovative music. This live concert proves the energy behind our music was very much alive and it still sounds relevant today. Some might say this was a left turn in our musical journey, but, in the end, the scenery was still enjoyable."

Robert Berry has kept the 3 banner alive with several 3.2 releases over recent years, while Carl Palmer has further The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer tour dates scheduled through the US in November. Keith Emerson sadly died in 2016.

You can see the tracklisting and artwork below.

Pre-order Rockin’ The Ritz: NYC 1988.

(Image credit: Liberation Hall)

3: Rockin’ The Ritz: Live 1988

DISC 1/A:

1.Fanfare for the Common Man

2. Desde La Vida

DISC 1/B:

1. Band Introductions

2. Hoedown

3. You Do or You Don’t

4. Talkin’ ‘Bout

5. Dream Runner

DISC 2/A:

1. Creole Dance

2. On My Way Home

3. Standing in the Shadows of Love

DISC 2/B:

1.America

2. Rondo/Carl Palmer Drum Solo/Fugue in D Minor BMV 565

3. Eight Miles High/Peter Gunn