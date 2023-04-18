Carl Palmer announces Return Of ELP US live dates for July

Carl Palmer has announced July live dates for the US for the Return Of Emerson, Lake & Palmer summer tour. The tour continues the run of shows which began in November and December 2022 and reunited Palmer with his deceased former band mates. You can watch a promotional video for the tour below.

After exploring the idea of a hologram tour in detail, Palmer, along with the Estates of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, opted for what they felt was a more honest approach using live footage of Keith and Greg from the band's 1992 performance at London's Royal Albert Hall on massive video walls alongside Palmer ad his ELP Legacy band (Paul Bielatowicz on guitars and Simon Fitzpatrick on bass).

Although Emerson and Lake passed away nine months apart in 2016, leaving Palmer to carry on the band’s enormous musical legacy, the voice and instrumentation of Greg Lake and the unmistakable keyboard mastery of Keith Emerson will be mixed with Palmer’s onstage live drumming to magically reunite ELP once again.



“The film ELP made of its sold out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had everything we needed to make these tours happen," Palmer explains. "We were able to use just the camera shots of Keith and Greg, with the sterling audio tracks of their performances resulting in a combination of film and onstage performance of my band that brings back the magic of ELP.”

You can view the US dates below.

Jul 8: NC West Jefferson Saloon Studios Live

Jul 11: WI Green Bay Epic Centre

Jul 13: IN Fort Wayne Foellinger Theater

Jul 14: PA Erie Warner Theater

Jul 15: OH Lorain Lorain Theater

Jul 21: OH Warren Robins Theater

Jul 23: OH Columbus Southern Theater

Jul 28: PA Glenside Keswick Theater

Jul 29: NY Westbury L.I. The Space At Westbury

Get tickets.