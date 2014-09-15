Liv Kristine offers Vervain clips

Leaves’ Eyes frontwoman Liv Kristine has released a teaser offering clips from all 10 tracks of fifth solo album Vervain.

It’s due on October 27 via Napalm Records and features a guest appearance by Doro Pesch. Kristine says of their collaborative track Stronghold Of Angels: “This metal hymn is special to me – and Doro’s unique voice takes it to an exceptional emotional level. Thank you, Doro, for staying with us, and for the late-night talks.”

Vervain follows 2012 album Libertine, while Leaves’ Eyes recently completed a European tour and play a 10th anniversary show in Belgium on October 18. Kristine joins Anneke van Giersbergen and Kari Rueslatten for a tour entitled The Sirens, including four European dates next month and four more in December.

Tracklist