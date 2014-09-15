Trending

Liv Kristine offers Vervain clips

By Metal Hammer  

Hear teasers for all 10 tracks of her 5th solo album - including guest appearance by Doro Pesch

Leaves’ Eyes frontwoman Liv Kristine has released a teaser offering clips from all 10 tracks of fifth solo album Vervain.

It’s due on October 27 via Napalm Records and features a guest appearance by Doro Pesch. Kristine says of their collaborative track Stronghold Of Angels: “This metal hymn is special to me – and Doro’s unique voice takes it to an exceptional emotional level. Thank you, Doro, for staying with us, and for the late-night talks.”

Vervain follows 2012 album Libertine, while Leaves’ Eyes recently completed a European tour and play a 10th anniversary show in Belgium on October 18. Kristine joins Anneke van Giersbergen and Kari Rueslatten for a tour entitled The Sirens, including four European dates next month and four more in December.

Tracklist

  1. My Wilderness

  2. Love Decay (featuring Michelle Darkness)

  3. Vervain

  4. Stronghold Of Angels (featuring Doro Pesch)

  5. Hunters

  6. Lotus

  7. Elucidation

  8. Two And A Heart

  9. Creeper

  10. Oblivious