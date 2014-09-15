Liv Kristine offers Vervain clips

Leaves’ Eyes frontwoman Liv Kristine has released a teaser offering clips from all 10 tracks of fifth solo album Vervain.
It’s due on October 27 via Napalm Records and features a guest appearance by Doro Pesch. Kristine says of their collaborative track Stronghold Of Angels: “This metal hymn is special to me – and Doro’s unique voice takes it to an exceptional emotional level. Thank you, Doro, for staying with us, and for the late-night talks.”
Vervain follows 2012 album Libertine, while Leaves’ Eyes recently completed a European tour and play a 10th anniversary show in Belgium on October 18. Kristine joins Anneke van Giersbergen and Kari Rueslatten for a tour entitled The Sirens, including four European dates next month and four more in December.
Tracklist
My Wilderness
Love Decay (featuring Michelle Darkness)
Vervain
Stronghold Of Angels (featuring Doro Pesch)
Hunters
Lotus
Elucidation
Two And A Heart
Creeper
Oblivious