Liv Kristine drops Love Decay

Liv Kristine has debuted her track Love Decay from upcoming fifth album Vervain, featuring a guest appearance by Michelle Darkness.

The Leaves’ Eyes and Theatre Of Tragedy vocalist launches the record on October 27 via Napalm Records.

Vervain follows 2012 album Libertine, while Leaves’ Eyes recently completed a European tour and play a 10th anniversary show in Belgium on October 18.

Kristine lines up with Anneke van Giersbergen and Kar Ruslatten for a series of shows entitled The Sirens. The European tour includes an appearance at London’s Proud on October 16. Tickets are on sale now.

Tracklist