Liturgy announce Euro tour

US black metal band Liturgy have announced details of a summer European tour.

And they’ll stop off in the UK for three dates in June to support their upcoming third album The Ark Work, which launches on March 23 via Thrill Jockey Records.

The trio of live dates includes an appearance at Birmingham’s Supersonic festival with Six Organs Of Admittance, Eternal Tapestry and The Pop Group. Tickets are available via See Tickets and from the official Supersonic festival website.

Last month the band released a stream of track Quetzalcoatl from the 10-track release – the follow-up to 2011’s Aesthethica.

The Ark Work will launch on CD, digital download and double clear/white vinyl direct from Thrill Jockey’s online store.

Jun 10: Brighton Sticky Mike’s Frog Bar

Jun 11: London Electrowerkz

Jun 13: Birmingham Supersonic festival

The Ark Work tracklist