Little Brother Eli premiere This Girl video

Little Brother Eli have premiered their video for This Girl with The Blues.
It’s taken from their debut album Cold Tales, which was released last month.
Describing the track as their “first big single,” frontman Alex Grew tells The Blues: “This Girl encapsulates what we’re like as a live band, and video conveys the seductive nature of the lyrics. It was a lot of fun to to film.”
Cold Tales is on sale now via Amazon and iTunes.
Little Brother Eli tour dates
Jul 10: Lichefield Fuse Festival
Jul 23: Brighton Gladstone
Jul 24: Herefore Nozstock Festival
Oct 14: Oxford O2 Academy
Little Brother Eli premiere Gold
Little Brother Eli: Cold Tales tracklist
- Oceans
- Who Do You
- This Girl
- Dreams
- Roll Away
- Gold
- Hanging
- Shake Me
- Beautiful People
- Cold Tales