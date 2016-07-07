The late Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant was “a big softie” at heart, his son Warren says.

The iconic music mogul carved a reputation as one of the most divisive and powerful figures in the industry before he died of a heart attack aged 60 in 1995.

But Warren – who is set to make a documentary about his father’s life with the late boss’s longtime friend, Atlantic Records executive Jerry Greenberg – says Peter was actually a “real people person” who treated everyone the same. The 49-year-old says this memory of his father has shaped his career as a manager of tribute band, Hats Off To Led Zeppelin.

Warren tells Billboard: “Dad was a big softie, let me tell you that. He knew when to push people’s buttons at what point in time, or what needed to be done to get the job done. His no.1 thing was to protect that band, and he would use whatever means he needed to make sure that his band had what they needed to be brilliant at what they do.”

He adds: “Dad was a real people person, you couldn’t tell whether he was talking to the head of a department or a manager or promoter or just the person that was coming in during the patron, or the chauffeur, he would look after everybody the same.”

“I remember a time, when he was having a swimming pool built, and one of the workers had cut his arm really badly, and instead of waiting for the ambulance dad took him in his Rolls Royce to the ER room to get it sorted out. That’s the kind of thing I try and do.

“At the end of a show, I always make sure and speak to all the sound guys, the floor managers, and say goodbye to everyone, because it’s all part of the show.”

