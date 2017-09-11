Wolves In The Throne Room stream new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean

Wolves In The Throne Room are premiering their new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean exclusively with Metal Hammer.

It is the ambient companion track to the previously released Angrboda, which plays at the beginning of the stream below. Both songs are part of a duet with Swedish musician Anna Von Hausswolff.

Speaking to Metal Hammer, Wolves In The Throne Room’s drummer Aaron Weaver described making music with Anna as a “true gift.

“When I close my eyes and listen to Anna’s voice, I see the cold grey oceans of the north. It reminds me of the saltwater near my beloved home, and the cold oceans everywhere. Hail to the icy waters of this Earth! Hail Anna!”

Angrboda and Mother Owl, Father Ocean are taken from Wolves In The Throne Room’s upcoming album Thrice Woven, which will be released on September 22 via Artemisia Records.

Thrice Woven is available to pre-order now.

Wolves In The Throne Room tour dates

15 Nov: Vintage Industrial Bar, Zagreb, Croatia

16 Nov: PMK, Innsbruck, Austria

17 Nov: Beatpol, Dresden, Czech Republic

18 Nov: Firlej, Wroclaw, Poland

19 Nov: Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany

20 Nov: Volta, Moscow, Russia

21 Nov: Opera, St Petersburg, Russia

22 Nov: Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

23 Nov: Kraken, Stockholm, Sweden

24 Nov: Bla, Oslo, Norway

26 Nov: Voxhall, Aarhus, Denmark

27 Nov: BHF Langendreer, Bochum, Germany

28 Nov: Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands

29 Nov: 013 Popcentre, Tilburg, Netherlands

30 Nov: Heaven, London, UK

01 Dec: Rebellion, Manchester, UK

02 Dec: St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK

04 Dec: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

05 Dec: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

06 Dec: The Fleece, Bristol, UK

07 Dec: The Haunt, Brighton, UK

08 Dec: Glazart, Paris, France

09 Dec: Festival de Noël #25, Limoges, France

10 Dec: Le Rex, Toulouse, France

12 Dec: Dachstock - Reitschule, Bern, Switzerland

13 Dec: Club Manufaktur. Schorndorf, Germany

14 Dec: Stuk, Leuven, Belgium

15 Dec: Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece

