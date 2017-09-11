Wolves In The Throne Room stream new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean

Wolves In The Throne Room are premiering their new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean exclusively with Metal Hammer.
It is the ambient companion track to the previously released Angrboda, which plays at the beginning of the stream below. Both songs are part of a duet with Swedish musician Anna Von Hausswolff.
Speaking to Metal Hammer, Wolves In The Throne Room’s drummer Aaron Weaver described making music with Anna as a “true gift.
“When I close my eyes and listen to Anna’s voice, I see the cold grey oceans of the north. It reminds me of the saltwater near my beloved home, and the cold oceans everywhere. Hail to the icy waters of this Earth! Hail Anna!”
Angrboda and Mother Owl, Father Ocean are taken from Wolves In The Throne Room’s upcoming album Thrice Woven, which will be released on September 22 via Artemisia Records.
Thrice Woven is available to pre-order now.
Wolves In The Throne Room tour dates
15 Nov: Vintage Industrial Bar, Zagreb, Croatia
16 Nov: PMK, Innsbruck, Austria
17 Nov: Beatpol, Dresden, Czech Republic
18 Nov: Firlej, Wroclaw, Poland
19 Nov: Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany
20 Nov: Volta, Moscow, Russia
21 Nov: Opera, St Petersburg, Russia
22 Nov: Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland
23 Nov: Kraken, Stockholm, Sweden
24 Nov: Bla, Oslo, Norway
26 Nov: Voxhall, Aarhus, Denmark
27 Nov: BHF Langendreer, Bochum, Germany
28 Nov: Pandora, Utrecht, Netherlands
29 Nov: 013 Popcentre, Tilburg, Netherlands
30 Nov: Heaven, London, UK
01 Dec: Rebellion, Manchester, UK
02 Dec: St Luke’s, Glasgow, UK
04 Dec: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland
05 Dec: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
06 Dec: The Fleece, Bristol, UK
07 Dec: The Haunt, Brighton, UK
08 Dec: Glazart, Paris, France
09 Dec: Festival de Noël #25, Limoges, France
10 Dec: Le Rex, Toulouse, France
12 Dec: Dachstock - Reitschule, Bern, Switzerland
13 Dec: Club Manufaktur. Schorndorf, Germany
14 Dec: Stuk, Leuven, Belgium
15 Dec: Gagarin 205, Athens, Greece