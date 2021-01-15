Listen to Thunder revisit the ’80s with strutting hard rocker Going To Sin City

Thunder are taking a trip down memory lane, or more specifically LA’s Sunset Boulevard circa 1988, with the release of a new single, Going To Sin City. The track is the second single to be released from the London quintet’s forthcoming album All the Right Noises.

“It's based on the first time Danny [Bowes, Thunder vocalist] and I went to LA in the late-80s,” says guitarist Luke Morley. “We were used to the music scene around Soho, and thought we were cool. In LA I felt like I was the bloke who’d come to fix the plumbing. Before bands like Guns N’ Roses, rock ’n’ roll was pretty much denim and leather in Britain. Danny and I were determined to bring all that colour and sex and fun to the new band we were forming, which became Thunder.”

A lyric video for the track will be posted on Thunder’s YouTube channel at 5pm today (January 15).

Recorded in the months leading up to the first Covid-19 lockdown, All The Right Noises was originally due for release in September 2020, but will now emerge on March 12 on BMG.

“All the songs were written and recorded pre-Covid,” says Luke Morley, “but it is interesting how if you look at some of the tracks through the prism of Covid they still make a lot of sense. [The album’s first single] Last One Out Turn Off The Lights was directly about Brexit, but you could apply it to everything else.”

Other topics addressed on what promises to be a hard-hitting and powerful collection include depression, mental health, and diversity. The title track, meanwhile, takes aim at Donald Trump in a song written from his perspective. As if the out-going President hasn’t got enough going on right now…

All The Right Noises tracklisting:

1. Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

2. Destruction

3. The Smoking Gun

4. Going To Sin City

5. Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die

6. I’ll Be The One

7. Young Man

8. You’re Gonna Be My Girl

9. St George’s Day

10. Force Of Nature

11. She’s A Millionairess