Thunder announce new album All The Right Noises, share single Last One Out Turn Out The Lights

Thunder will release their 13th studio album All The Right Noises next year, and are offering fans a first taste of what to expect by sharing the album’s first single, Last One Out Turn Off The Lights, written by guitarist Luke Morley in reference to Brexit.

Recorded in the months leading up to the first Covid-19 lockdown, All The Right Noises was originally due for release in September 2020, but will now emerge through BMG on March 12, 2021.

“All the songs were written and recorded pre-Covid,” says Luke Morley, “but it is interesting how if you look at some of the tracks through the prism of Covid they still make a lot of sense. Last One Out Turn Off The Lights was directly about Brexit, but you could apply it to everything else.”

Other topics addressed on what promises to be a hard-hitting and powerful collection include depression, mental health, and diversity. The title track, meanwhile, takes aim at Donald Trump in a song written from his perspective. As if the man hasn’t got enough going on right now…

All The Right Noises tracklisting:

1. Last One Out Turn Off The Lights

2. Destruction

3. The Smoking Gun

4. Going To Sin City

5. Don’t Forget To Live Before You Die

6. I’ll Be The One

7. Young Man

8. You’re Gonna Be My Girl

9. St George’s Day

10. Force Of Nature

11. She’s A Millionairess