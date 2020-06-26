Listen to The Tangent's “up-tempo prog rock foot-stomper” Life On Hold

The Tangent have released their new single Life On Hold – the first taste of material from their upcoming album Auto Reconnaissance.

The follow-up to 2018’s Proxy will launch on August 21 through InsideOut Music, with The Tangent leader Andy Tillison joined on the record once again by Luke Machin, Jonas Reingold, Theo Travis and Steve Roberts.

Speaking about the track, Tillison says: “Life On Hold is the cheerful up-tempo prog rock foot-stomper we chose to kick off our album. It sits alongside pieces we’ve done in the past like GPS Culture, Spark In The Aether and Crisis In Midlife, and it’s a flavour we do like to return to now and then.

“This one is influenced by things like that first Asia album, stuff like Kansas and Boston, and the kind of thing that Transatlantic might bang out at you. It’s part of our genetic makeup, but of course only one part.

“Although there’s a fair amount of accessible tunes on the new album, there’s some seriously deep water around too. And no, Life On Hold has nothing to do with lockdowns.

“It mentions Jean Paul Sartre, which is not normal in foot-stompers. Get it on! Bang, and the dirt is gone!”

Auto Reconnaissance will be released on limited edition CD Digipak featuring the bonus track Proxima, gatefold 2LP/CD with booklet, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The Tangent: Auto Reconnaissance

1. Life On Hold

2. Jinxed In Jersey

3. Under Your Spell

4. The Tower Of Babel

5. Lie Back & Think Of England

6. The Midas Touch

7. Proxima (Bonus track)