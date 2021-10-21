Listen to the raging Deceiver, Deceiver, Arch Enemy’s first new music in four years

Arch Enemy have shared their first new music in four years, in the form of standalone single Deceiver, Deceiver.

The song is the Swedish/Canadian/American quintet’s first original release since 2017's well-received Will To Power album.

The band announced the release in a video message earlier today (October 21), with singer Alissa White-Gluz saying, "Surprise! We are Arch Enemy and we are back with our newest single Deceiver, Deceiver which is available everywhere that you listen to music now. So go check it out and also check out our stories because we are counting down to the live music video premiere for Deceiver, Deceiver later today, so we'll see you there."

“Wait...what? Has it really been four years since we last released new Arch Enemy music?” jokes Arch Enemy's founder, guitarist and chief songwriter Michael Amott. “Time flies...especially when you tour the world for a couple of years, decide to take some time off... and then we all get hit with a global fuckin’ pandemic!”

“Everyone's been through hard times these last couple of years,” Amott continues, “and it's beautiful to see everything coming back now. This very much feels like the right moment to return with a brand new song, Deceiver, Deceiver! Not the happiest of tunes, but believe me - we're ecstatic to be back!”

The video for Deceiver, Deceiver will premiere at 5pm UK time (9AM PT/12PM ET).

No further future plans have yet been announced for the returning melodic death metal quintet.