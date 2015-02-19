Arch Enemy’s Amott hails band’s chemistry

Arch Enemy’s Michael Amott has hailed the chemistry in the band since adding frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz and guitarist Jeff Loomis.

White-Gluz replaced Angela Gossow in the group and was on vocal duties for their 2014 album War Eternal, while Loomis was brought in ahead of their live commitments in November to support the release.

And Amott says while the band are coming together as a live outfit, he’s also relishing the prospect of spending time in the studio with Loomis.

He tells On The Rock: “I think there is chemistry. Sometimes bands don’t have any chemistry any more, or they never had it, but they just do it anyway.

“I think everything’s kind of gelling. I’m really looking forward to the next album at some point and working with Jeff. The possibilities are pretty crazy.”

White-Gluz previously revealed she made a conscious effort to write like Gossow on their 2014 release, saying it opened “new doors to more experimental, progressive zones while keeping that traditional Arch Enemy sound.”

The band head out on the next leg of their world tour in Japan in March. They’ve lined up concerts across Europe this summer and will support Nightwish at London’s Wembley SSE Arena on December 19.