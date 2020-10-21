Listen to the first song Deafheaven ever wrote, from new live album 10 Years Gone

Deafheaven will release a new live-in-the-studio collection, 10 Years Gone, in December to mark their 10th anniversary.

The San Francisco band had originally intended marking the release of their first demo on Bandcamp on June 1, 20101 with a tour of the US, but when the onset of the coronavirus pandemic put paid to this idea, the San Francisco group decided to perform their planned live set in the studio for release as their first live album.

“Revisiting the songs in this studio sessions format with Jack Shirley at Atomic Garden reminded us of how important these years have been,” says Deafheaven’s frontman George Clarke. “I’m thankful we were able to give songs like Daedalus, the first we wrote, and other favorites like Vertigo and Kettle new power after so many years of playing them. They made me think of the people who played on them with us. For the first time we’ve included information on who played on what tracks and when they were originally released. We included thank you-s in the liner notes to these musicians who’ve spent time with this project, on tour or on record and all of the touring crew, label support and management support who have helped us this past decade.

We're thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021. Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

Deafheaven’s 10 Years Gone album will be released by Sargent House on December 4. The band’s last studio album was 2018’s Ordinary Corrupt Human Love.

Deafheaven 10 Years Gone tracklisting:

1. From The Kettle Onto The Coil

2. Daedalus

3. Vertigo

4. Language Games

5. Glint

6. Baby Blue

7. The Pecan Tree

8. Dream House