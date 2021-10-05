Listen to the emotional new AFI single Caught

AFI have released a new single, the low-key, emotional ballad Caught.

A standalone single not featured on the Californian goth-punk quartet’s recent album Bodies, the release comes in the wake of Davey Havok’s band premiering a new short film, Where We Used To Meet, in Los Angeles. Directed by Kes Glozier, and starring Maxine Peake and Padraig McCormack, the film features music from Bodies, and includes storylines inspired by the album, which was released in June.

“Hold me for a moment, without a word,” sings Havok on the slow-burning ballad. “Of everything that we’ve done, of all I’ve heard. Still your tongue with feeling or we’ll be found. Hold me for a second, without a sound.”

The band are set to embark upon their first tour in five years in February, visiting 26 US cities.

Earlier this year, Havok spoke to Forbes about his hunger to perform again, while declaring Bodies “my favorite AFI record that we’ve created.”

“When COVID hit we had plans to release and tour the record,” he revealed. “And those were halted. It was tough for me to be sitting on this record that I loved so much… For me, that’s hard because the performance of the music means so much to me… These songs, they won’t go away. But it is a surreal circumstance for me to, for the first time, in my life as a musician, release music into a void. With no live realization of that music.”



No European dates have yet been announced for the Bodies tour.