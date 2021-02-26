AFI detail upcoming album Bodies, launch two new songs

Goth-punk legends AFI have announced details of their upcoming 11th album, Bodies. It'll be released on June 11 via Rise Records. The band have also released two new tracks from the album, Looking Tragic and Begging For Trouble, and launched a video for the former.

"Looking Tragic addresses the theme of overstimulation resulting in desensitisation," says frontman Davey Havok. "Melodic and driving, the song came to life quickly and immediately stood out as a track to make bodies, if not sentiments, move."

"After years of receiving early versions of songs from Jade and Davey, in forms that span loosely arranged chords and scratch vocal to fully realised demos, I think I have become quite adept at knowing which songs will or will not make the record," adds drummer Adam Carson. "Begging For Trouble was green lit, at least in my mind, the moment I heard the vocals come in. To me, the track is a cornerstone of the new record."

The news comes a month after the band returned with their first new music in three years, in the form of another two new songs, Escape From Los Angeles and Twisted Tongues. The two songs can still be purchased together as a limited edition seven inch single from Rise.

"Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together," says guitarist Jade Puget. "Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically.

"Every time we do something, I have to judge it on its own merits. Some fans are going to judge a new album, or a new song, based on what's come before. But as artists, we can't do that, because it would only hinder our creativity."

Bodies tracklist

1. Twisted Tongues

2. Far Too Near

3. Dulcería

4. On Your Back

5. Escape From Los Angeles

6. Begging For Trouble

7. Back From The Flesh

8. Looking Tragic

9. Death Of The Party

10. No Eyes

11. Tied To A Tree