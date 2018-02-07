Listen to Susanna’s haunting new track Invitation To The Voyage

Norwegian artist Susanna has released her new track titled Invitation To The Voyage.

It’s the latest track taken from her upcoming album Go Dig My Grave, which will arrive on Friday (February 9) via her SusannaSonata label.

The record features reworkings of folk ballads and covers, with Susanna previously revealing the title track, Freight Train and her take on Lou Reed’s Perfect Day.

Invitation To The Voyage is a brand new composition written to a poem from Charles Baudelaire’s Flowers Of Evil, which was banned in 19th century France for its treatment of decadence and eroticism.

Susanna explains: “Quite recently I started to read Baudelaire’s Flowers Of Evil. I fell in love with the beautiful poems and got the urge to sing some of them.

“This one is the first of the songs I have written to this poetry, and a wonderful mysterious world has opened up to me.

“Invitation To The Voyage is a dream, or singing it feels like entering a dreamlike state of mind. I get a very strong sense of being in between worlds with the beautiful words of Baudelaire in this poem.”

Susanna is joined on Go Dig My Grave by baroque harp player Giovanna Pessi, accordion player Ida Hidle and fiddle player and folk singer Tuva Syvertsen.

She has several live dates scheduled for later this year. Find them below, along with the Go Dig My Grave cover art and tracklist

Susanna Go Dig My Grave tracklist

Freight Train (Elizabeth Cotten) Cold Song (John Dryden/Henry Purcell) Invitation To The Voyage (Charles Baudelaire/Susanna Wallumrød) Rye Whiskey (Traditional) The Willow Song (Anonymous) Go Dig My Grave (Traditional) Lilac Wine (James Shelton) Wilderness (Joy Division) The Three Ravens (Old English folk ballad) Perfect Day (Lou Reed)

Mar 22: Knoxville Big Ears Festival, TN (solo)

Mar 23: Knoxville Big Ears Festival, TN (ft. Giovanna Pessi, Frode Haltli & Cheyenne Mize)

Mar 24: The Park Church Co-op, NY

May 25: Asker Kulturhus, Norway

