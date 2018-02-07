Book celebrating Jeff Lynne’s ELO set for release

A limited edition book celebrating the career of Jeff Lynne’s ELO is to be released via Genesis Publications.

They’re behind a range of musical books, including the lavish limited edition chronicle of The Traveling Wilburys, which was autographed by Lynne and featured photographs, handwritten music and lyric sheets.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will celebrate “the genius of Jeff Lynne and his musical vision” and will include “documentary photography, tour ephemera and memorabilia, and original text commentary.”

Each numbered copy will be signed by Lynne.

No firm release date has been set, but those looking to find out more are encouraged to sign up to a newsletter via the Genesis Publication’s website.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO released their live album Wembley Or Bust in November last year and will embark on live shows across North America and the UK later this year.

Find a list of tour dates below.

Aug 02: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Aug 04: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 08: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Aug 13: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Aug 15: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Aug 16: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Aug18: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Aug 21: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 24: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 30: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

Oct 05: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Oct 10: Birmingham Arena, UK

Oct 15: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Oct 17: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

