Listen to State Champs play acoustic version of Secrets

State Champs have released an acoustic version of their track Secrets.

The song features on the band’s deluxe version of Around The World And Back, which will launch on May 5 via Pure Noise Records.

The record features six additional tracks, including two new songs co-written with All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth.

The band say in a statement: “Secrets is not only near and dear to us because it was the first single off of Around The World And Back, but our love for the track has only grown with this acoustic rendition.

“Although our acoustic appearances are few and far between, Secrets was always a stand out, laden with three-part harmony and chunky guitars – so it was only right that we recorded it for the deluxe edition of the record.”

The new version of Around The World And Back will also come with a DVD, with vocalist Derek DiScanio revealing that they spent all of 2016 working on it.

He adds: “We’re so proud of how it turned out and the hard work Elliott Ingham put into directing, editing, and putting up with us all of last year.

“Can’t wait for everyone to be able to go behind the scenes of the best times of our lives as a band.

“Both new bonus tracks were written with Mike Green and our friend Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low. It was our first time collaborating with other people in a writing process and we had a lot of fun with it.”

State Champs are currently on tour across the US and will return to Europe in June for further dates.

State Champs Around The World And Back tracklist