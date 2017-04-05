Listen to rare Can track Turtles Have Short Legs

A new album featuring 23 tracks by Can is to be released later this year.

Titled Can: The Singles, the compilation will launch on CD, digital download and triple vinyl on June 16 via Mute/Spoon Records.

And to mark the announcement, the track Turtles Have Short Legs from the record has been made available to stream. Listen to it below.

It was the band’s third single and was released in 1971, but never appeared on a studio album. It features Holger Czukay, Michael Karoli, Jaki Liebezeit, Irmin Schmidt and Damo Suzuki and was recorded around the time of the Tago Mago sessions.

Meanwhile, Schmidt will conduct the London Symphony Orchestra on April 8 at London’s Barbican to mark Can’s 50th anniversary.

The performance will be a world premiere of an original orchestral work composed by Schmidt and Gregor Schwellenbach titled Can Dialog. It will include quotations of some of the band’s most well-known pieces.

In addition Schmidt will also conduct the premiere of the concert version of La Fermosa, Ballett-Suite.

The show will be split into two performances, with the second half featuring The Can Project, which was brought together by Sonic Youth’s Thurston Moore featuring Can’s first singer Malcolm Mooney, along with Steve Shelley, Deb Googe, James Sedwards, Pat Thomas, Valentina Magaletti and Tom Relleen.

The Can Project will also appear at this year’s Glastonbury festival, where Schmidt will join them onstage.

Can: The Singles tracklist

Soul Desert She Brings The Rain Spoon Shikako Maru Ten Turtles Have Short Legs Halleluwah (Edit) Vitamin C I’m So Green Mushroom Moonshake Future Days (Edit) Dizzy Dizzy (Edit) Splash (Edit) Hunters And Collectors (Edit) Vernal Equinox (Edit) I Want More …And More Silent Night Cascade Waltz Don’t Say No (Edit) Return Can Can Hoolah Hoolah (Edit)

Can's Irmin Schmidt: "I needed to prove I could do it on my own.."