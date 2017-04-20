Listen to new Uneven Structure album La Partition in full

Uneven Structure have made their new album La Partition available to stream in full exclusively with Prog.

The record will officially launch tomorrow (April 21) but Prog readers can listen to it in its entirety now.

Guitarist Igor Omodei tells Prog: “Time to set La Partition free. We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do!

“It’s a weird little guy, especially compared to our previous efforts, but it’s the way we wanted it to be. Looking forward to see your faces out there live!”

Uneven Structure previously released a video for Crystal Teeth, with Omodei explaining: “Crystal Teeth closes the first tier of the album and takes place right before our previous video Incube.

“As our character gets caught up running away from the mermaids’ call, he digs down to his very first memories, what defines his self, in an effort to keep substance and not cave in to their appeal.”

He added: “Crystal Teeth belongs to the brighter end of the album’s spectrum – revealing the most rock impregnated riffs we’ve got there.”

La Partition is now available for pre-order. Listen to the full album below.

Uneven Structure La Partition tracklist

Alkaline Throat Brazen Tongue Crystal teeth Groomed And Resting Incube Succube Funambule Greeted And Dining The Bait Our Embrace Your Scent

