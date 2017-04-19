Bent Knee announce new album Land Animal

Bent Knee have announced that they’ll release their new album this summer.

Titled Land Animal, it will launch on June 23 via InsideOut.

It’s said to offer “a suite of songs full of addictive hooks, lush melodies and enthralling twists and turns that capture the reality of life in the 21st Century – a reality of people and nations in the midst of tumultuous change.

“It also communicates a ray of hope and desire for listeners to embrace the fact that they’re not alone in their struggles.”

To mark the announcement, the band have also released a video for the album’s title track, which was directed by Greg Brown and “explores the inner conflicts people have as they endure daily stresses and lose the big picture view on what really matters in life.”

Watch the video below.

Bent Knee are currently on tour across North America, while Land Animal is now available for pre-order. See the cover art and full tracklist below, along with the band’s tour dates.

Bent Knee Land Animal tracklist

Terror Bird Hole Holy Ghost Insides In These Hands Land Animal Time Deer Belly Side Up The Well Boxes (.)

Apr 19: Lansing Mac’s Bar, MI

Apr 20: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Apr 21: Dekalb The House, IL

Apr 22: Iowa City Blue Moose Taphouse, IA

Apr 23: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS

Apr 27: Boston Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, MA

May 06: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

May 07: Ithaca The Haunt, NY

May 09: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

May 10: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

May 11: Richmond Canal Club, VA

May 12: Curham Motorco Music Hall, NC

May 19: Victoriaville Festival International Musique Actuelle, QC

Jun 01: Brooklyn Rough Trade NYC, NY

Jun 03: New Haven Cafe Nine, CT

Jun 05: Allston Great Scott, MA

Jun 06: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Jun 07: Pittsburgh The Fun House, PA

Jun 08: Washington Black Cat, DC

Jun 09: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Jun 11: Cleveland Beachland Tavern, OH

Jun 12: Chicago Schubas, IL

