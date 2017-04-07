Uneven Structure premiere Crystal Teeth

Uneven Structure have premiered their video for Crystal Teeth exclusively with Prog.

It features on the band’s upcoming album La Partition, which will be released on April 21 via Long Branch Records.

Guitarist Igor Omodei tells Prog: “Crystal Teeth closes the first tier of the album and takes place right before our previous video Incube.

“As our character gets caught up running away from the mermaids’ call, he digs down to his very first memories, what defines his self, in an effort to keep substance and not cave in to their appeal.”

He adds: “Crystal Teeth belongs to the brighter end of the album’s spectrum – revealing the most rock impregnated riffs we’ve got there.”

La Partition is now available for pre-order. View the tracklist below.

Uneven Structure will support Twelve Foot Ninja on their upcoming UK tour, which gets underway on April 10.

Uneven Structure La Partition tracklist

Alkaline Throat Brazen Tongue Crystal teeth Groomed And Resting Incube Succube Funambule Greeted And Dining The Bait Our Embrace Your Scent

Apr 10: Manchester Rebellion

Apr 11: Glasgow Audio

Apr 12: Newcastle Think Tank

Apr 13: Birmingham Mama Roux’s

Apr 14: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Apr 15: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Apr 17: London Underworld

