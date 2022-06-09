Listen to new Pixies single There's A Moon On, from forthcoming album Doggerel

Pixies
(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

Pixies have shared a new single, There's A Moon On, as a taster for their forthcoming eighth album, Doggerel.

Produced by Tom Dalgety (Killing Joke/Therapy?), the album will be released on September 30 via BMG.

Doggerel will be the fourth album Pixies have released since their reformation in 2004: the group's original line-up - Black Francis, Kim Deal, Joey Santiago and David Lovering - released four albums between 1986 and 1993. Bassist Paz Lenchatin, formerly of A Perfect Circle and Zwan, replaces Kim Deal in the current line-up.

“This time around we have grown,” says guitarist Santiago. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

Black Francis adds: “We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated. The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Listen to There's A Moon On below:

The band have also released a six-minute-long trailer for the album, which they recorded last winter at Guilford Sound studios in Vermont. 

Doggerel can be pre-ordered now. (opens in new tab)

