Critics' Choice 2015 - Lonely Robot

Although equally well-known for his work as current frontman of It Bites, guitarist in Arena and as leader of the melodic prog supergroup Kino, John Mitchell decided to branch out on his own with Lonely Robot, who released their debut album, Please Come Home, earlier last year. “John Mitchell’s sturdy debut makes for one mighty statement of intent,” said reviewer Rich Wilson back in Prog 53. “Just because something’s played in 7⁄ 8 for six bars doesn’t make it interesting,” Mitchell told us in Prog 54. Seems a lot of people agreed, as Please Come Home was one of the year’s biggest prog sellers.

To celebrate making No. 8 in the Prog writers’ Critics’ Choice, here’s the video for The Boy In The Radio, featuring guest vocals from Go West’s Peter Cox.