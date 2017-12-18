Listen to new Deadly Circus Fire track Ghost

Deadly Circus Fire have released a video stream of their new single titled Ghost.

The song features new vocalist David Pear and follows Shinigami Falls which the band revealed in September. Both tracks are expected to appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled third studio album.

Ghost is said to be based on “the meaning of forgiveness and greed through cinematic soundscapes and lyrical ambiguity.

“David Pear’s ever alternating vocal style combined with immense guitar riffs and dynamic instrumental passages define Deadly Circus Fire as a band ready to do something colossal.”

The band have also announced a headline UK tour which will take place throughout February. It’ll get under way on February 9 at Cobblestones in Bridgewater and finish with a set at The Junction, Ashford on the 17th of the month.

Find a dull list of Deadly Circus Fire’s dates below.

Feb 09: Bridgewater Cobblestones

Feb 10: Leicester The Vault

Feb 11: Manchester Satans Hollow

Feb 12: Glasgow Garage Attic

Feb 13: Edinburgh Opium

Feb 14: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks

Feb 15: Birmingham Subside

Feb 16: London The Lounge

Feb 17: Ashford The Junction

Deadly Circus Fire recruit new vocalist David Pear