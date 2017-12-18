Trending

Listen to new Deadly Circus Fire track Ghost

By Prog  

Deadly Circus Fire release video stream of their new track Ghost - as band reveal headline UK tour

Deadly Circus Fire have released a video stream of their new single titled Ghost.

The song features new vocalist David Pear and follows Shinigami Falls which the band revealed in September. Both tracks are expected to appear on the band’s as-yet-untitled third studio album.

Ghost is said to be based on “the meaning of forgiveness and greed through cinematic soundscapes and lyrical ambiguity.

“David Pear’s ever alternating vocal style combined with immense guitar riffs and dynamic instrumental passages define Deadly Circus Fire as a band ready to do something colossal.”

The band have also announced a headline UK tour which will take place throughout February. It’ll get under way on February 9 at Cobblestones in Bridgewater and finish with a set at The Junction, Ashford on the 17th of the month.

Find a dull list of Deadly Circus Fire’s dates below.

Deadly Circus Fire 2018 UK tour dates

Feb 09: Bridgewater Cobblestones
Feb 10: Leicester The Vault
Feb 11: Manchester Satans Hollow
Feb 12: Glasgow Garage Attic
Feb 13: Edinburgh Opium
Feb 14: Newcastle Jumpin’ Jacks
Feb 15: Birmingham Subside
Feb 16: London The Lounge
Feb 17: Ashford The Junction

