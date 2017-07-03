Deadly Circus Fire recruit new vocalist David Pear

Deadly Circus Fire have announced that vocalist David Pear has joined the lineup.

The British prog metal outfit parted company with founding frontman Adam Grant in August last year and quickly opened applications to find his replacement.

Pear has now taken over vocal duties as the band work on their third album – and they’ve released a stream of their brand new song Shinigami Fall. Listen to it below.

Guitarist Save Addario says: “As a band and as individuals, we feel great pride in what Deadly Circus Fire has achieved. We look forward to our new journey and the challenges that are about to face.

“We welcome David to the Deadly Circus Fire family with truly open arms and we hope our fans will have open ears and help us to make David feel at home.

“We are already working on our third studio album and we are glad to showcase the first track Shinigami Fall for you all to enjoy.”

Pear adds: “I am very honoured and happy to announce a new chapter in my life and musical career beginning now – I have joined forces with one of my favourite band ever since the discovery of The King And The Bishop through a Metal Hammer release back in 2012⁄ 13 and it was love at first listen.

“It is not often that you get a chance from your favourite band to join their family! I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such amazingly talented and creative musicians.

“I look forward to be able to write and perform at a whole new level now with Deadly Circus Fire. This is only the beginning of a new entirely journey!”

Deadly Circus Fire will play at Hammerfest 2018 on March 15-18 and are expected to announce further live shows in the near future.

Deadly Circus Fire: The King And The Bishop

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+