Listen to new Adagio album Life in full

French progressive metal outfit Adagio have released their new album Life via Zeta Nemesis Records.

It is their fifth studio album and their first since 2009’s Archangels In Black and features a total of nine tracks – including Subrahmanya, which the band previewed in December last year.

Guitarist Stephan Forte says: “Fear, joy, sorrow, love, pain, ecstasy – what if we could visit each of these emotions like exhibits in a museum?

“Life takes you on contemplative journey, exploring the complex yet beautiful contortions of the subconscious mind.”

Life is the first studio album to feature lead vocals from Kelly ‘Sundown’ Carpenter, who joined Adagio in 2011 and had performed live with the band. He took over from Mats Leven.

Also added to the lineup is violinist Mayline Gautie, who is said to bring “new ethnic textures and dimensions to the band’s sound.”

Find the whole album stream below, along with the cover art and tracklist. Life is also available to purchase directly through Adagio’s online store.

Adagio Life tracklist

Life The Ladder Subrahmanya The Grand Spirit Voyage Darkness Machine I’ll Possess You Secluded Within Myself Trippin Away Torn

