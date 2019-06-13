Listen to Moody Blues man John Lodge’s re-recorded version of Street Cafe

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge has released a re-recorded version of his track Street Cafe.

The original was released as a single in 1980 and appeared as a bonus track of the 1987 reissue of Natural Avenue.

Lodge has decided to release the new version to coincide with his North American tour with Yes, which got underway earlier this week.

Street Cafe will also appear on Lodge’s new ‘Best Of’ collection titled B Yond, which is set for release on August 23 after he signed a new record deal with BMG.

B Yond will also feature re-recordings of (Evening) Time To Get Away and Legend Of A Mind, which he recorded with the 10,000 Light Years Band, along with remixes and other tracks from Lodge’s career with The Moody Blues and his solo work.

The songs were co-produced by John and Alan Hewitt, and feature Lodge on his original Fender Precision Bass on which he recorded all of the classic Moody Blues songs.

B Yond also features Alan Hewitt on keyboards, guitarist Duffy King, drummer Billy Ashbaugh and Jason Charboneau on cello.

Lodge says: “With this album I want to share with you my deep cuts – songs that I have wanted to revisit, and songs which have become an important part of my life.

“It is this which has taken me back into the studio, to share with you my music and record again with my Fender Precision Bass. I hope you too can join me on this journey… B Yond.”

B Yond is currently available to pre-order.

John Lodge: B Yond

1. I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band) (Live)

2. Summer Breeze, Summer Song (2019 Remix)

3. In My Mind

4. Street Café (2019)

5. (Evening) Time To Get Away (2019)

6. Saved By The Music (Live)

7. Legend Of A Mind (2019)

8. Say You Love Me (2019 Remix)

9. Get Me Out Of Here

10. Gemini Dream (Live)

11. Isn't Life Strange (Live)

12. Ride My See-Saw (Live)