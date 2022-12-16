Listen to Måneskin's punchy new single LA Fine

Måneskin have released a new single, LA Fine, from their forthcoming album RUSH!, which will arrive on January 20, 2023.

LA Fine, which features a rolling rhythm and fast-paced vocals, sees the Italian rockers go back to their roots with frontman Damiano David singing in their native tongue.

Alongside the unveiling of the new single, the band have also shared their forthcoming LP's track-list, consisting of 17 songs including Mark Chapman, Gossip (which reportedly will feature Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello), and the previously-released tracks Mammamia, Supermodel and The Loneliest.

Speaking of the new album while in conversation with NME, Maneskin explain how the record was inspired by Radiohead.

Bassist Victoria De Angelis says, “It’s a new side for our new audience, but we’ve always been playing ballads. That’s always been a big part of our music, so with this one we tried to experiment a bit more with the sound. We listened to a lot of Radiohead where they work a lot with pedals.”

While frontman Damiano David adds: “I think that the inspiration we got from Radiohead was to be very focused on creating a very specific world for each song.

“It’s something they do very, very well so we tried to create these amazing atmospheres. They really create an image of what you’re listening to, and that gave us inspiration.”

Following the release of RUSH!, the band will continue on their Kool Kids tour across Europe.

Listen to LA Fine below:

Rush! tracklist:

Own My Mind

Gossip

Timezone

Bla Bla Bla

Baby Said

Gasoline

Feel

Don't Wanna Sleep

Kool Kids

If Not For You

Read Your Diary

Mark Chapman

LA Fine

Il dono della vita

Mammamia

Supermodel

The Loneliest

Måneskin Loud Kids tour 2022/2023

Nov 03: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA

Nov 04: San Francisco Masonic Theater, CA

Nov 07: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Nov 10: Phoenix Federal Theater, AZ

Nov 12: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

Nov 17: Chicago Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, IL

Nov 18: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Nov 21: Toronto History, ON

Nov 22: Toronto History, ON

Nov 24: Montreal MTelus, QC

Nov 26: Boston MGM @ Fenway, MA

Nov 28: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Nov 29: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Dec 02: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 03: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Dec 05: Washington Anthem, DC

Dec 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Dec 09: Miami Fillmore, FL

Dec 12: Houston Bayou Theater, TX

Dec 13: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX

Dec 16: Las Vegas Virgin Theater, NV

Feb 23: Pesaro Vitifrigo Arena, Italy

Feb 25: Torino Palalpitour, Italy

Feb 27: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Mar 02: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 03: Bruxelles Forest National, Belgium

Mar 06: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Mar 10: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Mar 13: Paris Accor Arena, France

May 16: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 17: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 20: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 21: Firenze Nelson Mandela Forum, Italy

May 24: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 25: Roma Palazzo dello Sport, Italy

May 28: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 29: Napoli Palapartenope, Italy

May 31: Bari Palaflorio, Italy

Apr 03: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 04: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 06: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Apr 11: Barcelona Palau Saint Jordi, Spain

Apr 26: Zurich Switzerland Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Apr 28: Wien Austria Wiener Statdhalle, Austria

Apr 30: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 02: Copenhagen The Royal Arena, Denmark

May 05: Milano Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Warsaw Poland Torwar Hall, Poland

May 14: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 16: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 18: Riga Arena Riga, Latvia

May 19: Tallin Saku Suurhall, Estonia

