Halestorm announce new album Back From The Dead, launch single The Steeple

Halestorm have released The Steeple, the second single to be taken from their upcoming fifth studio album Back From The Dead, the follow-up top 2018's Vicious. A video for the title track was released in August.

"We started writing this album about three months B.C. (Before COVID)," says band leader Lzzy Hale. "Once we went into lockdown and were unable to perform and tour, I fell into a dark place and something of an identity crisis.

"This album is the story of me carving myself out of that abyss. It is a journey of navigating mental health, debauchery, survival, redemption, rediscovery, and still maintaining faith in humanity."

The Steeple finds Lzzy in righteous form, with a chorus custom-build for the kind of all-inclusive crowd singalongs the band specialises in. "This is my kingdom," she sings, as if it's the final number of a particularly triumphant show, before continuing, "This is my cathedral/This is my castle/And these are my people."

Back From The Dead was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who's previously worked with Foo Fighters, Mastodon, and Alice in Chains, with added co-production from Scott Steven, best-known for his work with Shinedown. It'll be released on May 6, and pre-orders are available now. Full tracklist below.

Halestorm's "An Evening With..." UK and Ireland tour is finally due to get underway on February 27. Last week the band cancelled their shows in mainland Europe, citing "different restrictions in all of the countries we were planning on traveling to." Dates below.

Back From The Dead tracklist

Back From The Dead Wicked Ways Strange Girl Brightside The Steeple Terrible Things My Redemption Bombshell I Come First Psycho Crazy Raise Your Horns

(Image credit: Atlantic Records)

Feb 27: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 28: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 03: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 04: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Mar 05: Belfast Ulster Hall

Mar 07: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 09: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Mar 10: Cardiff Great Hall

Mar 12: Sheffield O2 Academy

Mar 13: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire