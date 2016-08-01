Lzzy Hale on dealing with music industry sexism

Lzzy Hale says she deals with sexism in the music industry by making sure she does the best job she can with her music.

The Halestorm frontwoman says she has faced sexism throughout her career, but that it has never held her back from expressing herself.

Hale tells RockSverige: “I’m not blind to it, but I do put blinders to it most times, because really the only person I’m judging myself on is myself and my bandmates, because if I feel that I did a good job, then fuck everybody else.

“I think there’s a misconception that girls, because they are in tradition the fairer sex, they should be much more perfect than the boys, but the truth is that we’re not perfect. In fact, we’re probably more imperfect.

“Guys fuck things up in a matter of dollars, as in things you can measure in money. Girls are fucked up in the head, as in they will shit on your soul and make you do things you don’t wanna do. I’m well aware of that. Bitches be crazy and I’m one of them.

“At the same time, you have to accept the fact that everyone is a little bit screwed up and there’s an element of raw to what we do. It’s rock and roll, so if you’re not pushing the boundaries of what you do, you’re doing it wrong.”

Describing instances where she faced sexism in the industry, Hale adds: “One was before we got a guitar tech, and I was changing my strings on my guitar, and some guy came up to me and said, ‘My girlfriend never does that for me.’

“The other thing was someone saying to me, ‘You sing pretty good for a girl.’”

Hale also reveals that the band’s next album, the follow-up to last year’s Into The Wild Life, will be a return to their roots.

She says: “You have no idea the weird songs I’ve been writing, subject matter and musically. Musically, it’s kinda been a long journey to the beginning, so we’re kinda going back to our total roots. We’re gonna do a rock record this time.”

Halestorm are currently on the road across North America.

