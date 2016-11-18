Metallica's Trujillo came face-to-face with starstruck dentist

Metallica’ Robert Trujillo has recalled how a starstruck dentist freaked out when the bass player was getting work done on his teeth.

Asked where was the weirdest place he had ever been recognised by a fan, Trujillo recalls being treated by a female dentist and her male colleague…who was stunned to see who was in the chair.

Trujillo tells Sirius XM: “I was in the dentist’s chair. And you know how they wear the masks? So the dentist is working on me and she turns away.

“And all I see are the guy’s eyes – I was in a band called Suicidal Tendencies at the time. And you don’t see the mouth, you just hear, ‘Suicidal! Suicidal.’ That was all he said, the whole time!”

As his bandmates laugh at the story, frontman James Hetfield quips: “Maybe it was a cry for help!”

Watch video footage of Trujillo’s response below.

Metallica released their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct today. Yesterday they issued a video for every song on the album.

And earlier today, Mayhem guitarist Morten Bergeton Iversen said his life “got weird” when he saw the video for Metallica track ManUNkind.

The promo features a black metal band onstage who bear an uncanny resemblance to Mayhem, complete with similar stage make-up, pigs’ heads on spikes and the lead singer cutting himself with a hunting knife.

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

