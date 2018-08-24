Listen to epic new Skyharbor track Sunshine Dust

Skyharbor have released a stream of their new single Sunshine Dust.

It’s the title track from their upcoming album which will launch on September 7 via Entertainment One/Good Fight Music.

The band previously released Dissent and Dim from the follow-up to 2014’s Guiding Lights.

Guitarist Keshav Dhar says: “Sunshine Dust is the personal favourite for us. It was written at the end of the Guiding Lights sessions and has gone through a lot of metamorphoses before arriving at its current form, with Kim Benzie from Dead Letter Circus co-writing a lot of the melodies.

“It encapsulates everything that defines our sound, the heart-on-sleeve emotion, drenching ambiance… and big riffs. It's possibly vocalist Eric Emery’s finest moment on the record."

Skyharbor will head out on tour across the US later this year, following a set at the Louder Than Life festival. Find a list of their live dates below.

Skyharbor - Sunshine Dust

1. Signal

2. Dim

3. Out Of Time

4. Synthetic Hands

5. Blind Side

6. Disengage/Evacuate

7. Ethos

8. Ugly Heart

9. The Reckoning

10. Dissent

11. Menace

12. Temptress

13. Sunshine Dust

Progressive metal outfit Skyharbor return with their first album since 2014's Guiding Lights - featuring the singles Dim, Dissent and the stunning title track.

Skyharbor 2018 US tour dates

Sep 28: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Asbury Park Asbury Lanes, NJ (w/ 10 Years)

Oct 05: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN (w/ Shaman's Harvest)

Oct 08: Green Bay Riverside Ballroom, WI (w/ Tremonti, 10 Years)

Oct 09: Milwaukee The Rave II, WI (w/ Tremonti, 10 Years)

Oct 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL (w/ Tremonti, 10 Years)

Oct 12: Miami Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, OK (w/ 10 Years)

Oct 13: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR (w/ 10 Years)

Oct 14: Lafayette The District, LA (w/ 10 Years)