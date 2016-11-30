Disperse Premiere New Song Stay

Polish prog rock band Disperse have premiered band new song Stay with Prog.

It’s the title track from the band’s up and coming new album for Seasons Of Mist, due to be released on February 10, and the follow up to 2013’s Living Mirrors album.

“One of the very first demo tracks for our new album turned into Stay, ” the band explain. “The song revolves around trust and staying true to yourself, no matter what. It is about opportunities – the ones we take and the ones we miss. Stay is also dealing with rediscovering beauty in places and things after we had stopped seeing it. As the album is dedicated to Rafał’s (Biernacki, vocals/keyboards)mother, who passed away last year - this track is first and foremost about that dedication.”