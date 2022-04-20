Listen to Def Leppard's stomping new single Take What You Want

Def Leppard have released a new single, Take What You Want.

The track is the second song to be lifted from the Yorkshire hard rock superstars' forthcoming twelfth studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which is set to arrive on May 27.

Following on from the previously released, Kick, Take What You Want is a glam-stamped, melodic romper with a sing-a-long hooky chorus and driving guitars. An accompanying lyric video is scheduled for release on April 29.

Comprised of 15 tracks, Diamond Star Halos is the first new studio release from the glam icons since their 2015 self-titled collection. Award-winning bluegrass singer, and Robert Plant collaborator, Alison Krauss appears on two songs, This Guitar and Lifeless, while David Bowie's longtime pianist Mike Garson plays on Goodbye For Good This Time and Angels (Can’t Help You Now).

Due to the pandemic, the recording of Diamond Star Halos was an international effort, as frontman Joe Elliott lives in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England, and guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, plus drummer Rick Allen based in the United States.

Following the album's release, Leppard will embark on their long-delayed US stadium tour on June 6 in Atlanta, Georgia. Co-headlining alongside Def Leppard will be Mötley Crüe, with special guests Poison and Joan Jett.

Listen to Take What You Want below and pre-order Diamond Star Halos now.

Diamond Star Halos tracklist:

1. Take What You Want

2. Kick

3. Fire It Up

4. This Guitar [feat. Alison Krauss]

5. SOS Emergency

6. Liquid Dust

7. U Rok Mi

8. Goodbye For Good This Time

9. All We Need

10. Open Your Eyes

11. Gimme A Kiss

12. Angels (Can’t Help You Now)

13. Lifeless [feat. Alison Krauss]

14. Unbreakable

15. From Here To Eternity